Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.61. 15,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.