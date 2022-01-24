CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €138.00 ($156.82) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CWC stock opened at €106.80 ($121.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($157.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

