CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE CF traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

