CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0313 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $83.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006122 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,421,622 coins and its circulating supply is 46,253,089 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

