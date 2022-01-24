Chainswap (ASAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,491.77

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $789,491.77 and $17,649.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,978,415 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

