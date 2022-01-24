ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.90 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,165,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

