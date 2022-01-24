ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.54

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 356481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

