Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.23

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.23 and last traded at $116.39, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

