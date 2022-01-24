Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.23

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.23 and last traded at $116.39, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
