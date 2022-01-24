Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $563.07

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $563.07 and last traded at $567.06, with a volume of 29397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $569.69.
A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.54.
In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
