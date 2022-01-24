Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $563.07

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $563.07 and last traded at $567.06, with a volume of 29397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $569.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

