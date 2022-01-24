ChatCoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $847,121.47 and approximately $48,017.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,100.57 or 0.99990055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00429857 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

