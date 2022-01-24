Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 5.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

CHKP opened at $121.72 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

