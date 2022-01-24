Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.24. 1,435,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

