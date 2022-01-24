Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGIFF. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.