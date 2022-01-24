Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

