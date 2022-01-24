Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $22.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.96 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $87.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

