Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

