Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Sells C$137,690.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Shares of CHW traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a market cap of C$236.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

