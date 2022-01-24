Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $2.77. Chevron posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

