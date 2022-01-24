Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CVX traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $124.93. 279,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

