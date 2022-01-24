Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.54. 305,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The company has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

