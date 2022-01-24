Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $10,060,433.82 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,513,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

