Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 7.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 230,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,981,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

