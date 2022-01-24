Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 30,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 390,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.
PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
