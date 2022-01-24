Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 30,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 390,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

