Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Chimera Investment worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

