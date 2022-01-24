Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chindata Group by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CD stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

