Chromia (CHR) Trading 45.7% Lower Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $283.61 million and $137.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

