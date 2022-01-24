Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,907. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

