Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 34.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 804.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $188.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,907. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

