CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 66,679 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

