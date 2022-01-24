Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 566,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,051. The firm has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

