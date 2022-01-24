CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.00. CI&T shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 3,414 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.