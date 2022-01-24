Citigroup Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

VRNS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,606. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

