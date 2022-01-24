Citigroup Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $220.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $194.00 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

