Citigroup Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $220.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $194.00 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.99.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
