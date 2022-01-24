Citigroup Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Neutral

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

VMW stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.19. 2,535,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $59,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

