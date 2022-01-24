Citigroup Inc. Buys 267,137 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.