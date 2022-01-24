Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

