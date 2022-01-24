Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 883.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 444,070 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.