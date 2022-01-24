Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of Magellan Health worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1,770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 1,247,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Magellan Health by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

