Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $137.29 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

