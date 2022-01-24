Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $41,583,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $22,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

