Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2,450.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Intersect ENT worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after buying an additional 705,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,421,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.