Citigroup Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

