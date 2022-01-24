Citigroup Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $94,597,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.75 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.