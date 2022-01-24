Citigroup Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.