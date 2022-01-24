Citigroup Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 531,599 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of EnLink Midstream worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

