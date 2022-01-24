Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $272.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.92. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $238.04 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.