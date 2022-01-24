Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

