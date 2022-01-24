Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globant worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.24 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

