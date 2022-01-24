Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 627,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of EQT worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

