Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,048 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,163,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

